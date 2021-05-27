Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $68.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

