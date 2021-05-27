FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Decreased by Analyst

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

