Brokers Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

PDC Energy stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $24,541,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

