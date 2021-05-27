Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

