Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

