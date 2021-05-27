Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$8.13 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$14.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.