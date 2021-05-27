Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.