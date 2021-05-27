Analysts Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Investec started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KARO opened at $37.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

