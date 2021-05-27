Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $47.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $37.28 on Monday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

