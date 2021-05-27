Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.