Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.46.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.