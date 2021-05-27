Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.47.

BLL opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Ball has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

