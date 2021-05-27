Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 792,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

AVNT opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

