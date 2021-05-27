Keybank National Association OH Sells 543 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

