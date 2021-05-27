Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $119.06 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,686 shares of company stock worth $6,888,391 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

