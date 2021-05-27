Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,097 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

