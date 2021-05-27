Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 60 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $319.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.83. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

