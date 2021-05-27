Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 817 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

