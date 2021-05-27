Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after buying an additional 289,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after buying an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

