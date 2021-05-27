Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

