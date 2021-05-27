Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

