Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,741 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

COLD opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

