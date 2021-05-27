Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.