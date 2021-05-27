Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,294 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

