Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

NYSE:RGA opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

