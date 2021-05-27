Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 595.6% from the April 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,060,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $88.98 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $91.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

