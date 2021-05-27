Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the April 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.