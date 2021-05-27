Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

