ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 79.8% in May

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the April 29th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

