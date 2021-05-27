Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 216.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

BERY opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

