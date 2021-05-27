The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325,618 shares of company stock worth $92,550,001. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

SCHW opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

