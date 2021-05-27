Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Acquires $63,947.58 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $63,947.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FORA stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

