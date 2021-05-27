Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $900.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

