Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$77,900.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,175.10.

Dale Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Dale Mah sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 40.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

