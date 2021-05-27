Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

PBF stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

