Piper Sandler Weighs in on Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

DK stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

