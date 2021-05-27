Analysts Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELOX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

