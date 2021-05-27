Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

