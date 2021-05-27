Raymond James Comments on Interfor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Interfor stock opened at C$32.82 on Thursday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

