Vaccitech plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vaccitech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

VACC stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875 over the last ninety days.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

