Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 444.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $89.63 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8,930.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.