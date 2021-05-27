Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cree by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,035 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cree by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

CREE stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

