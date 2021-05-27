Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

AAP stock opened at $189.01 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

