GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $1,706,847 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.