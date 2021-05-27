Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,757 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

ZUMZ stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $133,532.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

