Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

