Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Shares of PCRX opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

