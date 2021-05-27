Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after buying an additional 250,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,263,000.

VOX stock opened at $138.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.54.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

