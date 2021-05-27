United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

