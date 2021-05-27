Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,075 shares of company stock worth $27,966,425. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $477.84 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.18 and a one year high of $486.20. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.